The number of crimes reported to Hartlepool Police during July has been revealed.

Hartlepool's summer crime hot spots are revealed

Hartlepool’s summer crime hot spots have been revealed in official figures.

By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 17:15 pm
Updated 18 minutes ago

July’s statistics have been published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website as part of wider data for the Cleveland force. Details of reported crime across the town for June can be found here.

1. Victoria Road

Twenty-three reports included nine anti-social behaviour incidents and nine violence and sexual offences (classed together).

Photo: JP

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Laburnum Street

Eighteen reports included 11 shoplifting cases and four anti-social behaviour incidents.

Photo: Google Stree View

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Elliott Street

Sixteen offences included five anti-social behaviour cases and five violence and sexual offences (classed together).

Photo: Google Street View

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Dent Street

Sixteen reports included 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two burglaries.

Photo: Dent Street

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5