July’s statistics have been published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website as part of wider data for the Cleveland force. Details of reported crime across the town for June can be found here.
1. Victoria Road
Twenty-three reports included nine anti-social behaviour incidents and nine violence and sexual offences (classed together).
Photo: JP
2. Laburnum Street
Eighteen reports included 11 shoplifting cases and four anti-social behaviour incidents.
Photo: Google Stree View
3. Elliott Street
Sixteen offences included five anti-social behaviour cases and five violence and sexual offences (classed together).
Photo: Google Street View
4. Dent Street
Sixteen reports included 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two burglaries.
Photo: Dent Street
