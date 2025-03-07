A poacher asked “have you caught us doing that?” after a police drone recorded him and an accomplice returning to their car with their dogs.

PCSO Andrew Cusick released the drone after feeling something was not quite right when he spotted a silver Subaru parked in a farmer’s gateway.

Footage captured Jordan Attey and Jordan Jones walking across farmland with dogs around a mile away.

Attey, of Peel Avenue, Trimdon Grange, was seen releasing one of the dogs which then chased a deer.

When the suspects failed to capture their prey, they returned to their car where PCSO Cusick was waiting.

Despite claiming they had only been walking their dogs, they were reported for poaching offences and summonsed to court.

Attey, 27 and Jones, 24, were charged with a single count of entering land at Heighington, near Darlington, without consent last April to pursue deer with the intention of either taking, injuring or killing them.

They both pleaded not guilty at court before they were convicted following a trial at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court.

Attey was fined £300 as well as being ordered to pay more than £400 in costs.

Jones, of Insula Cottages, Bishop Middleham, near Ferryhill, was fined £120 and ordered to pay more than £300 in costs.

PCSO Cusick said afterwards: “Using drones is just one of the tools we use to catch these types of criminals who wrongly think they won’t be caught in rural areas.”