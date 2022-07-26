Have your say on how to make Hartlepool neighbourhood 'a better place'

The charitable Joseph Rowntree Foundation and housing group Thirteen hold the event for people from the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool on Friday, July 29.

A foundation spokesman said: “The day, which has been named by the community as The Good Neighbour Day, is set to bring together the communities of Owton Manor with family fun and food.

“We will be looking for community champions to decide on how best to use a grant of up to £10,000 from Thirteen to make where they live a better place.

Residents of Owton Manor are invited to enjoy a community cuppa on Friday.

“It is also a great opportunity for people living in the area to have a voice. Sharing their experiences of what it is like to live in the Owton Manor area and what we can all be doing to make it a better place.”