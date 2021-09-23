Have your say on making Hartlepool a 'safe, prosperous and enjoyable place'

The draft plan, which covers the period from 2021 to 2024, has been drawn up by the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and brings together Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade, The Probation Service, Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group plus a range of other partners.

In the first year of the plan from 2021 to 2022, the partnership has identified combating anti-social behaviour, domestic violence and drugs and alcohol as its key priorities.

By participating, people are being asked to have their say on community safety concerns in their local area and across Hartlepool generally.

Councillor Shane Moore, chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We are committed to making Hartlepool a safe, prosperous and enjoyable place to live, work and visit.

“The Community Safety Plan is a key element of that, setting out our strategic priorities for action.”

He added: “It is important that the plan addresses people’s needs and concerns. The information will help to shape the final plan, so we are keen to hear from as many people as possible.”

To view the draft plan and give views through a short survey, go to https://yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/hbc21-shp-ftp

The consultation will remain open until Wednesday November 10.

For further information, call the Hartlepool Community Safety Team on (01429) 523100 or email [email protected]