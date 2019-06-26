'He was on two wheels': Danger driver sped through red lights and raced from police at 75mph through Hartlepool
A driver fled from police in his uncle's Ford Transit van because he feared he was not insured.
Keiran Reynard drove at up to 75mph in 30mph limited streets in Hartlepool, before crashing into the back of another motorist.
A judge remarked Reynard could have had 'no realistic hope' of escaping from a police pursuit car in a van which was loaded with equipment.
"A police patrol in Eskdale Road in Hartlepool noticed the van travelling at speed," said Rachel Masters, prosecuting.
"They indicated for it to stop, it did not do so, instead it accelerated away.
"A pursuit followed which was to last about 10 minutes.
"The van reached 60mph as it crossed the junction of Catcote Road, accelerating to 70mph in Belmont Road.
"At Owton Manor Lane the van drove on the wrong side of road and ran a red light."
Ms Masters said Reynard lost control of the van on Raby Road.
"He was on two wheels for a short distance," she added.
"He regained control but only for a short time before he crashed into the back of another car which brought the pursuit to a halt.
"Following police officers were able to arrest him in the van.
"When questioned, Reynard said he had driven away because he feared he didn't have insurance."
Reynard, 19, of Muir Grove, Hartlepool, admitted dangerous driving, and he admitted driving without insurance, both on May 13.
He was of previous good character.
Kalleigh Lodge, defending, said in mitigation: "The van belonged to Mr Reynard's uncle.
"He was insured to drive it under an any driver policy, but that policy had changed.
"There was a lot going on in his life at the time, his parents were separating and his girlfriend was pregnant.
"Mr Reynard was shocked at the standard of his driving which he described as dangerous."
Judge Peter Armstrong sentenced Reynard to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, a curfew of four months 15 rehabilitation activity days, and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.