Heat map shows Hartlepool cannabis farm so hot that police had to leave room

They have also released an image of a heat map taken from drone footage showing how warm the room was in comparison to the surrounding Hartlepool area.

Cleveland Police said in a statement following the Thursday morning raid: “Inside of the property was a large commercial sized cannabis farm with 810 plants worth in the region of £700k.

“There was an extremely dangerous electrical set up inside of the premises, with a room so hot that officers couldn’t remain in there.

A Cleveland Police image of a heat map showing the cannabis farm towards the top centre of the picture.

"This particular room can be clearly seen on a heat map shown on police drone footage.

“NEDL were called in to make the premises safe before officers could get in to strip the farm and remove the plants.

