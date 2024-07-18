Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager punched and kicked a police officer while “heavily intoxicated” during her first night of drinking since giving birth.

Summer Garbutt, 19, of Friendship Lane, in Hartlepool, had to be fitted with leg restraints after she repeatedly kicked one police officer, causing damage to his hand and legs.

Addressing Teesside Magistrates’ Court, Chris Tame, prosecuting, said: “Police described the defendant as heavily intoxicated.

"Her eyes were glazed and her speech was slurred.”

The court heard how officers had arrived at the address to deal with another matter before Garbutt became agitated, lashing out and hitting the officer “three times to the face”.

Mr Tame said: “The defendant continued to hit him multiple times using her left arm.

"The officer asked her to get down and he immediately managed to get her to the ground.

"She was shouting abuse at him and at others at the same time.

"Even after being arrested, the defendant was still shouting.”

Garbutt proceeded to kick the officer multiple times and had to have leg restraints fitted to stop her from kicking out.

Mr Tame told the court how the police officer had described her as “extremely irate”.

The police officer suffered a small cut to his left hand and had a reddening and swelling to his right thigh and left shin as a result of the attack.

Garbutt has one previous conviction for assault and pleaded guilty to the latest offence in May.

Andrew Foster, defending, said: “She is sorry and remorseful for the way she behaved.”

He added: “It was an isolated incident.

"Her previous conviction aggravates the matter but that was when she was young – and she is still young.”

Ian Goodman, chair of the bench, said: “When you have a child, there comes responsibilities and they do not want their mother to be in the road shouting about.

"A good parent looks after their child and is responsible.”

Mr Goodman added: “You need to get some help for any issues you have.”

Garbutt has been given a 12-month community order consisting of 15 rehabilitation activity days.

She must also pay £200 in compensation to the police officer she assaulted.