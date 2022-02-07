'Help us identify those responsible' plea after Cleveland firefighter attacks

Since the start of the year there have been 20 incidents of youths deliberately setting fires and ambushing Cleveland Fire Brigade crews with bricks, bottles and stones as they arrive at the scene.

The brigade say that, in many cases, these incidents appear to be planned with the attackers hiding from view and waiting for the engines to arrive.

Out of the 20 incidents, 17 have been in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough.

One of the damaged fire engines

Carl Boasman, assistant chief fire officer, said: “It is completely unacceptable for our staff to be subject to violence and acts of vandalism whilst protecting the public.”

“Our job is being made more difficult by the thoughtless actions of a minority intent on setting fires and then trying to injure staff and damage engines. This can potentially mean a vehicle is off the road and unavailable to respond to other incidents.

"These attacks also divert crews from real emergencies where lives may be at risk.”

He added: “Such violence puts firefighters at risk of serious injury. Our vehicles are fitted with CCTV cameras and staff are equipped with body cams and we will use any evidence we have to support the police to secure a prosecution of anyone who has been violent towards our staff.”

“We would like to appeal directly to our local communities to help us identify those responsible.”