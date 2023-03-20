News you can trust since 1877
Horden death inquiry: Two men now in custody on suspicion of manslaughter

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following a man’s death.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:48 GMT- 1 min read

Durham Police launched an investigation following an incident in the Handley Street area of Horden at around 11.30am on Sunday, March 19.

The force say officers and paramedics attended but that “sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene”.

His identity has still to be revealed.

The scene in Horden.
A man was soon arrested with police now revealing that a second suspect was arrested on Sunday evening.

Both remain in custody with the force also confirming for the first time that the case is considered to be a suspected manslaughter.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Rudd said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and we are working to establish exactly what has happened.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience, understanding and co-operation while we deal with the incident.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 152 of March 19.”

