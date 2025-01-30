Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An international drug dealer who enjoyed a luxury lifestyle while bringing misery to others has been jailed.

Syed Hassan used an encrypted device to contact national and international based criminal associates to facilitate the supply and purchase of cocaine and cannabis.

His offending came to light after officers detained him in 2020 for drug driving.

Following Hassan’s arrest, further information emerged and detectives began building an intelligence picture around him.

Drug dealer Syed Hassan has been jailed for 15 years.

It was discovered Hassan had various criminal associates across the United Kingdom and was working with them to move Class A and B drugs up and down the country.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, involving luxury cars, designer clothing and also travelled extensively with frequent trips to Malaga, Amsterdam, Pakistan and Dubai.

Hassan, of Horden, appeared at Durham Crown Court for sentencing after admitting dealing cocaine and cannabis.

He was jailed for 15 years and made subject of a Serious Crime Prevention Order for five years.

Proceeds of crime inquiries are also being made with a hearing scheduled at the court in February.

Anyone suspicious about drug-dealing activity in their area can contact Durham Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.