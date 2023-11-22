A train passenger has been slapped with a near £1,000 court bill after dodging two rail fares totalling £8.

Jamie Johnson was firstly caught travelling between Horden and Seaham stations without a £4 ticket on April 1.

He then repeated the offence while travelling from Seaham to Horden on April 14.

On both occasions letters were sent to his home requesting payment.

Fixed penalty notices followed, which were also unanswered, before rail operator Northern took legal action.

Johnson, 28, from Ash Crescent, Horden, did not appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, when the cases were heard together.

Justices were told that Johnson told staff on both occasions that he did not have any money on him.

Nor would his credit card authorise a payment.

Magistrates ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £4 compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 compensation for each offence after convicting him of fare dodging.