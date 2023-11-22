News you can trust since 1877
Horden train passenger faces near £1,000 court bill after dodging fares totalling £8

A train passenger has been slapped with a near £1,000 court bill after dodging two rail fares totalling £8.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
Jamie Johnson was firstly caught travelling between Horden and Seaham stations without a £4 ticket on April 1.

He then repeated the offence while travelling from Seaham to Horden on April 14.

On both occasions letters were sent to his home requesting payment.

Jamie Johnson owes nearly £1,000 after he was taken to court for dodging rail fares totalling £8 while using Horden Train Station.

Fixed penalty notices followed, which were also unanswered, before rail operator Northern took legal action.

Johnson, 28, from Ash Crescent, Horden, did not appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, when the cases were heard together.

Justices were told that Johnson told staff on both occasions that he did not have any money on him.

Nor would his credit card authorise a payment.

Magistrates ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £4 compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 compensation for each offence after convicting him of fare dodging.

The £924 total must be paid by December 8.