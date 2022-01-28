How ordering a £19 kebab on Just Eat helped police track down on-the-run rapist

Rapist Daniel Hassan, from East Durham, met his victim on an online dating site and arranged to meet for a date in Newcastle City Centre in May last year.

The pair returned to the victim's home to watch the Champions League Final when the victim made a comment about his football team which sparked an unexpected violent reaction.

The 43-year-old punched and kicked the victim repeatedly to the head and body before raping her.

Daniel Hassan will be sentenced in on March 11.

The victim sustained a further attack causing more injuries to her face and chest and a laceration to her head.

She called police and told Northumbria Police's Safeguarding Unit that she could only identify the man as “Danny” and that he was originally from Manchester.

But despite him deleting his dating profile, officers were still able to recover a photo of the suspect.

Using state-of-the-art technology, the image was a match for Hassan and the 43-year-old was was pinpointed when he ordered a takeaway through Just Eat on Wednesday, June 9.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of assault and one count of rape and was remanded in custody.

A trial was set for Newcastle Crown Court before Hassan was presented with “irrefutable evidence” and pleaded guilty.

Detective Constable Dayna McNally, leading the investigation said after the hearing: "I can't imagine how much of a traumatic experience this has been for the victim and she absolutely did the right thing reporting it to police.

"Even with the limited information we knew about Hassan, we have been able to track him down and provide strong evidence of his crimes to the point he has been unable to deny it any more.

"All the victim wanted was to find someone to connect with but this was the vile man she was faced with. But now, women are safe from Hassan as he remains in custody awaiting sentence and will no longer be a risk to those looking for companionship."

Hassan, whose address was given as Hespwell Crescent, Haswell, has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Friday, March 11.

