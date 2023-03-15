News you can trust since 1877
How the latest rail strikes on March 16 and 18 will affect Hartlepool train travellers

Hartlepool train services will be affected by the latest round of industrial action.

By Newsroom
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union are striking on Thursday, March 16, and Saturday, March 18, as part of their ongoing dispute with the Government and rail operators over pay, job cuts and terms and conditions.

Northern, which runs services from Hartlepool to Middlesbrough and Newcastle, has announced that no trains will run along the route on either date.

"A handful of services will also be affected” on Friday, March 17, with passengers urged to check the company’s journey planners before travelling.

Train services at Hartlepool Railway Station will be affected by strike action on March 16 and 18.
Grand Central, meanwhile, which runs services from Hartlepool to Sunderland and London King’s Cross, says “we are running our usual timetable on these dates”.

Weekend engineering works, however, means buses will be running between Hartlepool and Eaglescliffe stations on Saturday.

Northern can be contacted via www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes and by ringing 0800 200 6060.

Grand Central can be contacted via www.grandcentralrail.com/ and by phoning 0345 603 4852.

