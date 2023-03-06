News you can trust since 1877
How to join children's Easter trail and support Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice at the same time

Children are invited to enjoy an Easter event while helping charity at the same time.

By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 3:59pm

On Sunday, April 1, an Easter trail takes place at Summerhill Visitor Centre, off Catcote Road, Hartlepool, with entrants all receiving an Easter goodie bag on their return.

An Easter fayre also takes place at the centre with a variety of stalls and activities.

Hospice fundraiser Nicola Winwood said “We are very excited for our first Easter Fayre and Trail event.

Hartlepool Alice House Hospice has organised an Easter fayre for next month.
"We have had a good response to this so far and we are hoping to raise lots of much needed funds for Alice House Hospice and hopefully this will be an annual event for us”.

Anyone wanting to reserve a stall should email [email protected] or by telephone (01429) 855555.

Tickets for the trail are £3.50 and can be purchased online at www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/easter.

Only children’s tickets need to be purchased and will give them free entry to the fayre.

Entry to the fayre alone is only £1.

