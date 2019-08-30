Cleveland Police is inviting applications for its Ride Along Scheme.

The Ride Along Scheme lets people experience first-hand what it’s like to be on duty with local police officers.

Cleveland Police say it aims to show people what officers deal with on a daily basis gives the public the chance to see many of the issues and dilemmas they face.

Within just 40 minutes of Cleveland Police opening applications on its Facebook page it had 100 applications prompting the force to close applications for the time being.

Inspector Fay Cole said: “This scheme offers a valuable insight into the world of policing and could be useful for anyone who might like to see what officers are dealing with day to day, people who might be thinking about joining the Force as an employee or volunteer or anyone who might have a general interest in the work that police do.

“We would encourage all applicants who may like to take up this opportunity.”

To apply to take part in the scheme applicants must live in the Cleveland Police area, be aged over 18, undergo a criminal record check and sign a disclaimer/confidentiality agreement.

Any medical conditions or injuries that will expose applicants to an additional risk of harm may not be accommodated but cases will be considered on an individual basis.

Liam Crilley, who recently took part in the scheme, said: “When I went out with the policing team I didn't know what to expect.

“I wanted to go on a ride along to get a much better understanding of how the local policing teams work in rural areas.

“My time with the team was very enjoyable as I found them to be highly trained and skilled at their jobs which helped me to understand different sides of policing. I would encourage anyone who is pursuing a career or even to get an insight into how policing teams work to go out and view it for themselves as it is an amazing opportunity.”