Huge police presence in Hartlepool street amid reports of 'incident'
A number of police vehicles were called to a Hartlepool street amid reports of an incident in the town.
Armed police raided two properties in the street and a cannabis farm and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were found.
There were multiple reports of a police incident on Hutton Avenue, near to the junction with St Paul’s Road, with several vehicles at the scene, as well as police dogs, handlers and armed officers, on Tuesday, June 18 at around 8pm.
A cordon was put in place by Cleveland Police, as dozens of onlookers watched.
The road was closed to traffic and a number of families were reportedly evacuated from homes within the Hutton Avenue cordon for the duration of the incident.
Police officers allowed members of the public back into their homes, and removed the cordon at around 10.30pm.