It comes as Cleveland Fire Brigade chiefs stressed numerous steps are in place to help clampdown on deliberate fires in the region, including working with partners, schools and following their arson reduction strategy.

The latest meeting of the fire authority audit and governance committee heard in 2021-22 that there was a total 4,532 deliberate fires across Cleveland.

This was an increase on the 3,201 recorded the previous year, which was hit by Covid-19 restrictions, and also the five year average of 3,253.

A recent house fire in West View Road, Hartlepool, is being treated as arson.

Hartlepool saw the biggest percentage increase in deliberate fires across the brigade region over the past 12 months, with the 915 recorded between April 2021 and March 2022 a 62.5% rise on the 564 incidents in 2020-21.

Around 90% of deliberate blazes in Hartlepool, equating to 819 incidents, were secondary fires, such as people setting alight loose rubbish, bins or grass, which is in line with the breakdown across Cleveland.

Tim Graham, brigade head of risk and performance, said 46% of all incidents attended were deliberate fires, which was a “stark statistic”, with the majority being refuse related.

He said: “Secondary fires are not a risk to life, but a drain on resources.”

Carl Boasman, assistant chief fire officer, added partnership working and communicating with schools to educate young people are examples of work being done to help reduce deliberate incidents.