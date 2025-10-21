Hunt for attacker after teenage girl is sexually assaulted on Hartlepool bus

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Police have issued a description of a man they wish to trace after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus.

The incident occurred after the teenager boarded the number 3 or 3A service in Hartlepool’s Jesmond Gardens.

The force said in a statement: “As soon as she sat down, a man moved from the seat he was sat in to the one next to her.

“He engaged in conversation with the girl and then touched her inappropriately.

A teenage girl left a bus in Easington Road, Hartlepool, after she was assaulted on board.placeholder image
A teenage girl left a bus in Easington Road, Hartlepool, after she was assaulted on board.

“This led to the girl getting off the bus on Easington Road before her intended stop.”

The incident took place at around 2pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, with police praising her courage for contacting them more than a year later.

A Hartlepool Police spokesperson said: “Understandably this has been a distressing incident for the girl.

"It occurred five minutes after she got on to the bus and she quickly left the bus two stops after.

“As part of our inquiries we are asking members of the public to cast their minds back to last July and if they were on the bus and recall seeing a man acting inappropriately.

"Unfortunately we are unable to gain footage from the bus.”

The man is described as white, in his mid to late 50s, of a chubby build with short, straight and black greying hair, a brown beard with grey in it and was wearing a light green T-shirt with a logo on the chest, black shorts and white trainers.

Contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 192804.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

