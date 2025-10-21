Hunt for attacker after teenage girl is sexually assaulted on Hartlepool bus

Police have issued a description of a man they wish to trace after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred after the teenager boarded the number 3 or 3A service in Hartlepool’s Jesmond Gardens.

The force said in a statement: “As soon as she sat down, a man moved from the seat he was sat in to the one next to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He engaged in conversation with the girl and then touched her inappropriately.

A teenage girl left a bus in Easington Road, Hartlepool, after she was assaulted on board.

“This led to the girl getting off the bus on Easington Road before her intended stop.”

The incident took place at around 2pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, with police praising her courage for contacting them more than a year later.

A Hartlepool Police spokesperson said: “Understandably this has been a distressing incident for the girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It occurred five minutes after she got on to the bus and she quickly left the bus two stops after.

“As part of our inquiries we are asking members of the public to cast their minds back to last July and if they were on the bus and recall seeing a man acting inappropriately.

"Unfortunately we are unable to gain footage from the bus.”

The man is described as white, in his mid to late 50s, of a chubby build with short, straight and black greying hair, a brown beard with grey in it and was wearing a light green T-shirt with a logo on the chest, black shorts and white trainers.

Contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 192804.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.