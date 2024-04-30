Hunt for female mugger who robbed elderly Hartlepool cyclist of hundreds of pounds
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “It happened on Friday, 19th April, at around 8.30am when an elderly man was cycling alongside All Saints Church, near the Causeway pub.
“The man, who’s in his late 70s, was approached by a woman who pulled his wallet from his coat pocket, causing him to fall to the ground.
“While the man was initially unable to get back up, thankfully he was not physically injured.
“The suspect was reported to have taken several hundred pounds in cash from him before leaving him on the ground and making off.
“She is described as white, around 5ft 1in tall, of proportionate build, long dark hair and a pale complexion.
“Any witnesses or anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 073558.”