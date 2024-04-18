Hunt for Hartlepool robber as bike is stolen after cyclist is pushed from it

A man’s bike was stolen after he suffered minor injuries when he was pushed from it.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Apr 2024, 16:49 BST
The robbery took place in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, near the junction with Shrewsbury Street, on Monday, April 15, at around 9pm.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Upon the man attempting to get back up, his bike had been stolen.”

Detective Constable Esther Allen, from Hartlepool Police CID, added: “Understandably the victim has been left shaken by what happened and sustained bruising and scrapes to his face and knees.

The robbery took place in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on April 15. Picture by FRANK REIDThe robbery took place in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on April 15. Picture by FRANK REID
“At this stage we are appealing for information that could assist in identifying who pushed the man and stole his bike.

“I want to encourage anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed the robbery, or has information, CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch.”

If you have information, please contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting SE24068728.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

