Dolfi Qerimi, 45, has pleaded guilty to production of cannabis over 187 plants at an address in St Oswad’s Street in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool in June.

Teesside Crown Court heard he was found hiding behind some plastic sheeting in the loft and was the only person in the property.

Christopher Bavan, prosecuting, said: “The Crown’s submission is this would be capable of producing a significant quantity for commercial use.”

The Hartlepool address had almost 200 cannabis plants. Picture: Pixabay

The plants had a value of between £52,000 and £157,000 the court heard.

The prosecution accepted Qerimi had played a “limited function” under the direction of others.

The defendant, who is from Albania, and of no fixed address, was due to be sentenced on Thursday.