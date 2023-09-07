Illegal immigrant found hiding in loft of Hartlepool cannabis farm with almost 200 plants worth up to £157,000
Dolfi Qerimi, 45, has pleaded guilty to production of cannabis over 187 plants at an address in St Oswad’s Street in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool in June.
Teesside Crown Court heard he was found hiding behind some plastic sheeting in the loft and was the only person in the property.
Christopher Bavan, prosecuting, said: “The Crown’s submission is this would be capable of producing a significant quantity for commercial use.”
The plants had a value of between £52,000 and £157,000 the court heard.
The prosecution accepted Qerimi had played a “limited function” under the direction of others.
The defendant, who is from Albania, and of no fixed address, was due to be sentenced on Thursday.
But the case had to be adjourned until December after a question arose over whether Qerimi is a victim of modern day slavery.