Illegal immigrant sex pest jailed after being found guilty of three sexual assault charges

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Madhuradeen Mohamed made the offensive remark to a group of people during a cannabis smoking session at a house in Hartlepool.

A friend of his first victim told a court Mohammed groped the woman twice, despite her telling him to stop.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court convicted Mohamed of a separate offence three weeks later in which he pestered a young woman as she walked home alone in Hartlepool.

The friend of the first victim told the court: “He said he knew of somewhere we could go to smoke cannabis.

“We went to a house in Hartlepool where two men were already there.

“As we were talking, one of the men said he thought white girls were always up for sex.

“Me and my friend didn’t want to talk to him about sex, but we did tell him he was wrong to say the things he did about white girls.

“He sat next to my friend and put his arm around her lower back.

“She got up after a short time, it was obvious she was upset.”

The jury heard Mohamed sat next to the girl again when he put his hand near her private parts.

“She got up again and we decided to leave,” said the friend.

In a separate incident, a teenage girl told the jury she was walking home from college when she became aware of a man beside her.

“He started to talk to me,” she said.

“He started to get creepy, asking me if he could hug me.

“I thought it best to be polite, but the hug was very tight and went on for much too long.

“He kissed me twice on the side of my face.

“It wasn’t a friendly kiss, I’m sure it was sexual.”

The girl said she told Mohamed her age, and told him her father wouldn’t like her being touched by a stranger.

“I hoped that would put him off,” she added.

“I stayed calm and polite because I didn’t want to make him angry.

“He told me I looked like his mother, and he loved me.

“It didn’t strike me he meant like a mother loves a daughter, it was more sexual.

“He asked to walk me home, but we parted near my street.

“I was worried he was going to follow me to my door, but I don’t think he did.”

Mohamed, 46, of St Oswald’s Street, Hartlepool, denied four charges of sexual assault.

He was convicted of three charges by the jury.

The court heard Mohamed has previous convictions for sexual assault and harassment.

Ian Mullarkey, defending, said in mitigation: “Mr Mohamed came to this country and was granted leave to remain.

“He worked for some years, mostly in healthcare.

“That leave to remain was revoked after his previous conviction, although he remained in this country.

“He has a wife and children in this country, and I understand he is hoping to be allowed to stay on that basis.”

Judge Peter Armstrong sentenced Mohamed to 18 months in prison.

The judge told him: “Your assault of the first victim was degrading, carried out as it was with other people present.

“The assault on the second victim was not as serious, but still unpleasant.

“She is to be commended for keeping calm and polite, in effect humouring you, to prevent that incident becoming even worse.”