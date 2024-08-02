Detectives investigating an assault that happened in Hartlepool during the disorder on July 31 are looking to speak to a man who may have information.

The attack happened on Lowthian Road, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, July 31, when a young person was punched to the face in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

Officers are urging the man, or anyone who may know him, to come forward.

They are also appealing to the victim, or anyone who may know who they may be, to also get in touch.

Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, of Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Officers have been working around the clock since the disorder began and I’m pleased to say our investigation is progressing successfully.

“This work will continue until we have identified and detained the individuals that are suspected of being involved in the violence.

“One of the incidents we’re focused on relates to a young person who was punched in the face.

"We’ve released an image of a man we want to speak to in connection with the assault who may have information that could assist with our enquiries. I want to appeal directly to him, and anyone who may know who he is, to get in touch.

“I also want to use this opportunity to encourage members of the public to keep submitting footage, photographs and information.

"Your support is greatly helping officers and I speak on behalf of them all when I say how grateful we are.”

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Detectives are continuing to view hours of CCTV, mobile phone footage and photographs to seek individuals suspected of being involved in the violence that occurred in various areas of the town.

“This has resulted in numerous individuals being identified with a further five arrests being made overnight and this morning (Friday 2 August) – bringing the total number of arrests to 16.

“The three men, two aged 19 and one aged 18, as well a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

"The woman has since been charged and the men remain in police custody.

"A 13-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has since been released on conditional bail.

“An 11-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of arson that relates to a police vehicle being set alight has been released on conditional bail with strict conditions.”

People are urged to submit information, dash cam or mobile phone footage relating to the disorder to the dedicated Cleveland Police major incident policing portal at https://mipp.police.uk/.

Information can also be provided by contacting Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 145045 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.