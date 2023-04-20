News you can trust since 1877
IN COURT: Assault and dodging unpaid work for previous convictions - the latest Hartlepool cases

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

By Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Shannon Louise Harbron, 27, of Raby Street, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation after admitting committing an assault in Richmond on July 19.

James Kenny, 44, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend a scheduled appointment on March 16.

Stevie Howe, 47, of Lister Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 days after he admitted breaching the terms of his supervision requirement following his release from prison.

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID
The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID
Sarah Moran, 39, of Milton Road, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after she admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order.

Neil Stuart Buck, 46, of Jedburgh Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of failing to comply with a community order by not attending unpaid work placements.

Reece Swales, 19, of Monach Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of failing to comply with a community order by not attending unpaid work placements.

Victoria Samir, 32, care of Trentbrooke Avenue, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after she admitting one count breaching a community order by failing to attend a scheduled appointment.

