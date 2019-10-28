Inquest into death of Hartlepool prisoner who died in jail
An inquest into the death of a prisoner found dead in jail on Christmas Eve is set to conclude.
Monday, 28th October 2019, 9:05 am
Updated
Monday, 28th October 2019, 9:16 am
Gary Gollaglee, originally from Hartlepool, died in Kirklevington Grange Prison, near Yarm, on December 24, 2017.
The body of the 33-year-old inmate was believed to have been discovered in a jail cell.
A three-day jury inquest is due to start on Tuesday to determine the circumstances of his death.
It will be held at Teesside Coroners’ Court, in Middlesbrough, from 10am.