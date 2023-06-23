News you can trust since 1877
Investigation after ‘catastrophic’ damage at Hartlepool Vets4Pets following break-in

An inquiry is under way after a Hartlepool vets was badly damaged in a late night break-in.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police were called to Vets4Pets in Belle Vue Way just before midnight on Thursday, June 22, after reports of a break-in.

Officers, including the Dog Support Unit, attended the scene and the investigation continues.

The shop has described the damage as “catastrophic” although it was still able to open on Friday, June 23), offering a limited service.

Vets4Pets in Hartlepool was 'catastrophically' damaged in a break-in late on Thursday evening (June 22)./Photo:Frank ReidVets4Pets in Hartlepool was 'catastrophically' damaged in a break-in late on Thursday evening (June 22)./Photo:Frank Reid
Vets4Pets in Hartlepool was 'catastrophically' damaged in a break-in late on Thursday evening (June 22)./Photo:Frank Reid
Vets4Pets Hartlepool said in a Facebook post: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to report that in the early hours of this morning the practice was broke into. The person/s involved have caused some catastrophic damage and the team will be working around the police today while the matter is investigated.

“We ask you all for your patience and understanding whilst we try to provide as much of a normal service as possible today.”

Cleveland Police have asked anyone with information or footage to call 101, quoting reference number 122125.

The force said in a Friday statement: “Police were contacted by an alarm company at 11.45pm last night, Thursday 22nd, reporting a break in at Vets4Pets in the Belle Vue area of Hartlepool.

“Officers, including our Dog Support Unit, attended and confirmed the break in.

“The premises were secured and Scene of Crime Officers have been requested to attend while enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which shows suspicious activity in the nearby area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 122125”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

