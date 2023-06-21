Cleveland Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the death of a 50-year-old man after he was held by officers on Tuesday morning.

The IOPC said he was detained on Whitby Street South, in Hartlepool, at around 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then taken into custody in Middlesbrough but became unwell at around lunchtime.

Cleveland Police have referred itself to the IPOC.

An ambulance was called but despite the best efforts of staff and paramedics he died a short time later.

The IPOC stated: “We have established that the man was detained after being approached by Cleveland Police officers on Whitby Street, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday (20 June) and was taken to a custody suite in Middlesbrough, shortly before 10am.

“After arriving at the custody suite, the man became unwell and an ambulance was called at 12.35pm. Despite the efforts of staff and paramedics, the man sadly died just after 1pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a mandatory referral from the force an independent investigation was declared within 90 minutes.

Whitby Street South, Hartlepool, where the man was detained by police. Picture by FRANK REID

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly died and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

“Cleveland Police referred this matter to us, and as he was in the custody of police at the time he became unwell, it is important there is a thorough and independent investigation.

"We will examine all relevant matters including the interaction officers had with the man when he was detained, and what happened once he arrived at the custody suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have made contact with his family to explain our role and will keep them up to date as our enquiries progress.”

Whitby Street South, Hartlepool, where the man was detained by police.

The identity of the man who died has not been given at this stage.

An inquest into his death by the coroner is expected to be opened shortly.

IOPC investigators have attended the custody suite to begin reviewing evidence, including obtaining CCTV footage and getting initial accounts from officers and staff involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IOPC said investigators will also be reviewing any other relevant CCTV footage and anyone who may be able to help with their enquiries is asked to contact them via email at: [email protected] or by telephoning 0800 0969076.