Investigation continues into alleged Hartlepool stabbing as men released on bail
Cleveland Police arrested two men, aged 38 and 18, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following an alleged stabbing on Oxford Road, between Caledonian Road and Heathfield Drive, in Hartlepool, on Friday, April 5, at 11.30am.
Both men have since been interviewed and bailed pending further inquiries.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police were called to Oxford Road, in Hartlepool, following reports of a man with stab wounds.
"Officers, along with air and land ambulance, attended the scene.
"The 23-year-old was taken to hospital in a stable condition.”
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.16am to reports of an incident on Oxford Road, in Hartlepool.
"We dispatched an ambulance crew, a clinical team leader, and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
"One patient was taken to hospital for further treatment.”