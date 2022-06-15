Investigation launched after suspected deliberate fire at Hartlepool park

The fire service is investigating after a blaze broke out at a Hartlepool beauty spot.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 12:06 pm

Firefighters were called to Summerhill Country Park in Hartlepool just after 9pm on Tuesday, June 14, after around 40 square metres of grass was set alight.

One fire engine attended and crews spent nearly one hour battling the flames.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have said the fire is believed to be deliberate and an investigation is under way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A fire broke out at Summerhill Country Park in Hartlepool on Tuesday night (June 14).

The fire service said: “We were called to a small fire on 14/06/22 at 21.12 in Summerhill Adventure Park, Hartlepool.

"One fire engine in attendance. Approx 40sqm of grass alight.

"The cause is thought to be deliberate, but investigations are taking place as per our usual procedure. We left the scene at 21.59.”

Back in March, police were informed after two fires broke out at the park within hours. Both incidents were treated as arson and an investigation was launched.

Read More

Read More
Couple to leave town after two vehicles are attacked in a week
News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter