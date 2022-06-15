Investigation launched after suspected deliberate fire at Hartlepool park

Firefighters were called to Summerhill Country Park in Hartlepool just after 9pm on Tuesday, June 14, after around 40 square metres of grass was set alight.
One fire engine attended and crews spent nearly one hour battling the flames.
Cleveland Fire Brigade have said the fire is believed to be deliberate and an investigation is under way.
The fire service said: “We were called to a small fire on 14/06/22 at 21.12 in Summerhill Adventure Park, Hartlepool.
"One fire engine in attendance. Approx 40sqm of grass alight.
"The cause is thought to be deliberate, but investigations are taking place as per our usual procedure. We left the scene at 21.59.”
Back in March, police were informed after two fires broke out at the park within hours. Both incidents were treated as arson and an investigation was launched.