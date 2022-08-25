News you can trust since 1877
'It's a miracle' that man who blew up home while making cannabis oil is still alive

A man who blew a rented bungalow up while attempting to make cannabis oil has been told it is a miracle that he is still alive.

By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:45 am

Christopher Titterington sustained significant injuries during the explosion in Rosedale Terrace, Horden, on July 2, 2020.

Titterington, 28, of West Street, Blackhall Colliery, caused more than £75,000 worth of damage at the property.

He has now received a 14-month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years, after pleading guilty at Durham Crown Court to arson and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

A police cordon outside the Horden property while, inset, firefighters tackle the blaze.

Detective Constable Jayne Marshall, who led the Durham Police investigation, said afterwards: “It was a miracle Titterington did not kill himself or others or create serious damage to neighbouring homes as a result of his actions which not only left him with life-changing injuries but had devastating consequences for the owner of the property too.”

Police said at the time that a man had been taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary with serious facial injuries.