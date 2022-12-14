Jail for discharged patient who robbed female pensioner as he left Stockton's University Hospital of North Tees
An opportunist criminal who robbed a female patient after his own discharge from hospital has been jailed.
Stevie Michael Smith, 39, of no fixed address, is beginning an 18-month sentence he was convicted at Teesside Crown Court of assault and robbery.
Smith noticed a woman in her 70s alone in a room at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees in June.
His victim stood in front of the door after he took her purse before he shoved her out of the way.
A hospital nurse stopped Smith and retrieved the purse before Smith was quickly arrested by officers who happened to be on site dealing with another matter.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the victim for her courage throughout this ordeal and the prosecution process. Without her support, Smith would not have received this sentence for his crimes.
“To prey on a vulnerable woman in hospital is completely unforgivable.”