Taking advantage of her intoxicated state, Robert James Barnett led her upstairs in the early hours of the morning and forced himself on her.

After several minutes the young woman managed to fight her way out of the room and fled the house, raising the alarm.

Officers rushed to the scene and arrested Barnett.

Rapist Robert James Barnett has been jailed at Durham Crown Court.

Following a police investigation, he was charged with rape and sexual assault, which he denied.

But 58-year-old Barnett, of Gorhill Estate, Thornley, was found guilty following a trial at Durham Crown Court this month and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Detective Constable Benjamin Cloke, who led the Durham Police investigation, said: “This was a horrendous incident with Barnett preying on the young woman while she was intoxicated and vulnerable.

“She has shown immense courage by coming forward and giving evidence against her abuser.

“Hopefully his sentence will give her some comfort and help her start to rebuild her life.”

Durham Police say they “take all investigations into rape and sexual assault very seriously and will support victims every step of the way”.

The force added: “If you have suffered sexual abuse, please come forward and report it to us – either on 101, or in an emergency by calling 999.

“If you don’t want to talk to the police, you can still access help through The Meadows Sexual Assault Referral Centre.