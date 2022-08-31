Jail for Hartlepool man who flouted domestic violence court order 24 hours later
A man who twice breached a domestic violence protection order just 24 hours after it was imposed has been jailed.
Kevin O’Neil was barred from attending a named address in Hartlepool as part of the initial order handed to him by Teesside magistrates in August.
But police discovered him inside the property at both 12.15pm and 4.50pm the following day when they visited to check on his victim’s welfare.
O’Neil was quickly jailed for 28 days by the same court after he admitted one count of breaching the domestic violence protection order.
Magistrates labelled the “offence so serious because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.
O’Neil, 61, of Duke Street, Hartlepool, also admitted a second charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour at the same address.
He was ordered in total to pay a £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £80 prosecution costs by September 14.