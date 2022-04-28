Jail for Hartlepool raider who attacked police after burgling ex's home

James Crammen, 24, from Hartlepool, was out for revenge after she ended their relationship, said the judge who locked him up at Teesside Crown Court.

Judge Timothy Stead said that Crammen had a significant record of offending for his age when he committed the offences on August 26 last year.

He was also in breach of a 12-week jail sentence, which had been suspended for a year in February last year, for drink and drug driving.

James Crammen, from Hartlepool, has been jailed.

Prosecutor Uzma Khan said that police were asked to attend the victim’s house in the early hours and they found her standing outside.

The door was barricaded shut from the inside.

They went upstairs and he was shouting threats from behind the bathroom door yelling “come on then”.

They cautioned and arrested him.

During a struggle, he headbutted one officer and kicked the other one.

They discovered that he had smashed his ex's TV set, costing £700, which she had bought only a few months earlier.

He was put into a police vehicle for transfer to the police station and he continued to abuse them, shouting that he would bite their faces off

Miss Khan said Crammen had 15 convictions for 33 offences back to 2014.

They included assaulting police officers, possessing an offensive weapon and affray.

The woman said in a victim impact statement read out in court that she was seeking a restraining order because was worried that he would return and continue to damage her property.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said that Crammen was now in a fresh relationship and his new partner was 18 weeks pregnant.

Crammen wanted to receive counselling help including a domestic abuse programme and also to address his drinking.

Mr Constantine added: "If he serves an immediate custodial sentence he will come out still needing some remedial work.

"He wants to put himself in a position where all those risk factors are removed."