The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Sarah Louise Wall, 30, of Milbank Terrace, Wingate, received five penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £85 costs after it was proved in her absence that she was guilty of speeding in Glendale Road, Middlesbrough, on March 4.

Richard Stanley Attle, 44, of Bilsdale Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £72 fine and £26 victim surcharge after he was convicted of speeding in Cleveland Road on January 1.

Lee Tobin, 45, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 12 weeks after he was re-sentenced for breaching a community order on July 11 after he admitted one charge of further breaching the order on September 23 and 24.

The case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough.

Craig Wharton, 45, care of Rydal Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted breaching supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment.

Shane Jewson, 23, of Otterpool Close, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted one count of breaching a suspended sentence by failing to attend three scheduled appointments between February and September.

Jordan Newbold, 26, of Bedale Avenue, Billingham, was fined £150 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments on June 23 and August 3.