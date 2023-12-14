Jail terms, fines, compensation and costs - the latest Hartlepool court cases to be dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court
Cameron Mather, 26, of Third Street, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £4 compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs after it was proved in his absence that he did not pay for a rail ticket on April 17.
Julie McNeany, 48, of Whin Meadows, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £22 victim surcharge and £110 costs after it was proved in her absence that she was the owner of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements on June 1, 2022.
Lee Wintersgill, 52, of Marshall Close, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £110 costs after it was proved in his absence that he was the owner of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements on October 6, 2022.
Dean Middlemiss, 35, of Peart Road, Hartlepool, was fined £100 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.
Alexander Sanderson, 31, of Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted breaching supervision requirements by failing to attend a scheduled appointment following his release from imprisonment.
Anthony Long, 38, care of Easington Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 days after breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to keep in touch with his supervisor.
Jade Brackstone, 32, of Pearl Close, Hartlepool, received four penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £38 fine, £135 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted speeding in Old Cemetery Road on October 13, 2022.