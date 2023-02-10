Driver Susan Gourley, 54, was on her way home from work on December 25 in 2020 when she collided with 32-year-old Michael Crooks on Belasis Avenue, in Billingham.

At a sentencing hearing on Friday, February 10, the court heard Gourley was responsible because she was aware of the motorcycle in the distance as she approached the T junction from a country lane.

Michael Crooks who died in the collision.

It was said Mr Crooks was travelling for periods at speeds of up to or over 115mph and appeared to Gourley to be zig-zagging in the road.

But because she failed to give way at the junction it meant the collision was “inevitable” said the judge.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “You denied yourself the opportunity to check properly and you denied yourself and Mr Crooks any chance of avoiding this collision.”

He expressed his sympathy to Mr Crooks’ family, describing the case as “a tragedy” for all involved.

Mr Crooks was described by his family as their “gentle giant”, was very family focused and will never be forgotten.

Gourley, of Ellison Street, Jarrow, received an eight-month sentence, which was suspended for two years, and was also disqualified from driving for three years.

