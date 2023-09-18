Watch more videos on Shots!

Christian Groom, 31, was “extremely physically and verbally abusive” to the woman when she refused to hand over his phone, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The dad of four visited his ex at her father's house on May 15 last year with the couple’s youngest child in a pushchair.

He pushed his way in before demanding his phone from his ex partner, said prosecutor Ian West.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

Screams of “get out” were captured on a neighbour's CCTV.

When the woman refused to give Groom his phone he pushed her to the floor, pinning her down and there was a struggle.

She eventually broke free and ran into the bathroom and called the police.

When they attended, Groom admitted biting her. He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm.

The victim said she was left feeling distressed and scared and her leg was very painful.

The court heard Groom, who had no previous convictions, had shown a lack of remorse or empathy for the victim.

But Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said his client was shameful and embarrassed, adding it was a one-off incident in a “fit of jealousy”.

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, told Groom, of Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, if he was not the sole carer for four children that he would be going to prison.

"What you did was appalling,” she said.

Groom was given a 12-month community order, with 150 hours community service and 25 rehabilitation days.