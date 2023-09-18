News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time

Jealous Hartlepool dad narrowly avoids jail for attack on ex-partner in front of young child

A jealous dad who attacked his ex partner in the presence of a young child was told he was lucky not to be jailed.
By Mark Payne
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Christian Groom, 31, was “extremely physically and verbally abusive” to the woman when she refused to hand over his phone, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The dad of four visited his ex at her father's house on May 15 last year with the couple’s youngest child in a pushchair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He pushed his way in before demanding his phone from his ex partner, said prosecutor Ian West.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.
The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.
Most Popular

Screams of “get out” were captured on a neighbour's CCTV.

When the woman refused to give Groom his phone he pushed her to the floor, pinning her down and there was a struggle.

She eventually broke free and ran into the bathroom and called the police.

When they attended, Groom admitted biting her. He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim said she was left feeling distressed and scared and her leg was very painful.

The court heard Groom, who had no previous convictions, had shown a lack of remorse or empathy for the victim.

But Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said his client was shameful and embarrassed, adding it was a one-off incident in a “fit of jealousy”.

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, told Groom, of Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, if he was not the sole carer for four children that he would be going to prison.

"What you did was appalling,” she said.

Groom was given a 12-month community order, with 150 hours community service and 25 rehabilitation days.

A five-year restraining order was also imposed.