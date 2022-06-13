Jealous Hartlepool ex-boyfriend broke into woman's house and left items on her bed

Mikey Keenan, 22, entered his ex-partner’s house when she was out one night and left flowers, a letter and salad on her bed, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He also sent her numerous Facebook messages and turned up at the bar where she worked in an agitated state.

The court heard Keenan screamed at the woman, armed himself with a bottle and made threats towards her new boyfriend.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

And after her new partner’s car suffered damage, Keenan messaged her saying: “The car was the start”, said prosecutor Annelise Haugstad.

The woman said Keenan began “torturing” her after their relationship ended.

A month earlier last August, police were also called to her house when they were still together as she feared he was going to assault her.

Miss Haugstad said Keenan, who had been extremely jealous during the relationship, started an argument one night and threatened “to smash her face in”.

Keenan, of Collingwood Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to common assault and harassment the day he was due to go on trial.

Charges of coercive behaviour and stalking were left to lie on the file.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said Keenan was immature for his age, had some mental health difficulties and said he would benefit from some help.

Judge Chris Smith said: “You engaged towards the end of the relationship and afterwards in manipulative behaviour and worrying behaviour, some of it bordering on sinister.”