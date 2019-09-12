'Jekyll and Hyde’ character beat two partners and was caught with a knife in a Hartlepool bar
A “Jekyll and Hyde” character who beat two women has been jailed.
Rhys Parker attacked the mother of his child and his new partner a few months later.
Between the two assaults, Parker was arrested for a having a knife in a Hartlepool bar, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor Chris Wood said Parker argued with his partner over whether she should feed their baby upstairs or downstairs.
“He hit her causing her to fall to the floor,” added Mr Wood.
“Police were called, and when they arrived they found the victim in the hallway of the house, holding the baby which was crying.”
Parker, 31, formerly of Moffatt Road, Hartlepool, admitted assault on November 8 last year.
He admitted possession of a bladed article and threatening behaviour, both on December 21, last year.
“The offence came to light when staff in Popworld in Hartlepool were told Parker was in the toilets showing off a knife,” said Mr Wood.
“He offered the staff £20 for not calling the police, but the offer was declined.
“Parker was seen a short time later in Victoria Road in Hartlepool waving a beer bottle, and shouting at passers-by.”
Parker admitted common assault and criminal damage, both on February 18 this year.
“That offence concerned his new partner with whom he had been with for four weeks,” said Mr Wood.
“It was a domestic argument that began in the house and spilled out into the garden.
“When interviewed by police, he said she was battering him, and part of what happened was him defending himself.”
Rod Hunt defending, said in mitigation Parker has served seven months in prison on remand.
“He has used that time wisely,” said Mr Hunt.
“There are positive reports about him from the prison welfare staff and the chaplain.
“He is a classic Jekyll and Hyde character, usually charming, but then he loses his temper..”
Judge Stephen Ashurst sentenced Parker to 14 months in prison. The judge said: “Your behaviour towards these two women was appalling.”