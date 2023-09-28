Judge orders more information in Hartlepool dangerous driving case
and live on Freeview channel 276
Francis Duffield, 20, appeared at Teesside Crown Court to be sentenced for dangerous driving.
But the case was adjourned for three weeks after the judge asked for more information that is likely to affect the outcome.
The court heard that the occupants of two other vehicles that suffered damage were taken to hospital for checks.
Recorder Thomas Moran wanted to know more details about any injuries, the cost of the damage to the other vehicles and details about Duffield’s income.
He told the defendant, of Moffatt Road, Hartlepool: “This was a particularly piece of bad driving. You are at risk of an immediate prison sentence.
"But the court wants to have all the correct information before coming to the conclusion.”
Duffield was granted bail to return to court to be sentenced on October 20.