News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize

Judge orders more information in Hartlepool dangerous driving case

A dangerous driver has been warned he is facing a possible prison sentence.
By Mark Payne
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Francis Duffield, 20, appeared at Teesside Crown Court to be sentenced for dangerous driving.

But the case was adjourned for three weeks after the judge asked for more information that is likely to affect the outcome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that the occupants of two other vehicles that suffered damage were taken to hospital for checks.

Teesside Crown Court.Teesside Crown Court.
Teesside Crown Court.
Most Popular

Recorder Thomas Moran wanted to know more details about any injuries, the cost of the damage to the other vehicles and details about Duffield’s income.

He told the defendant, of Moffatt Road, Hartlepool: “This was a particularly piece of bad driving. You are at risk of an immediate prison sentence.

"But the court wants to have all the correct information before coming to the conclusion.”

Duffield was granted bail to return to court to be sentenced on October 20.