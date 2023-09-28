Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Francis Duffield, 20, appeared at Teesside Crown Court to be sentenced for dangerous driving.

But the case was adjourned for three weeks after the judge asked for more information that is likely to affect the outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that the occupants of two other vehicles that suffered damage were taken to hospital for checks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teesside Crown Court.

Recorder Thomas Moran wanted to know more details about any injuries, the cost of the damage to the other vehicles and details about Duffield’s income.

He told the defendant, of Moffatt Road, Hartlepool: “This was a particularly piece of bad driving. You are at risk of an immediate prison sentence.

"But the court wants to have all the correct information before coming to the conclusion.”