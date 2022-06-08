Cheryl Lloyd, 42, kicked a police officer in the shin when they attended an address on February 25 this year.

She admitted a charge of assaulting an emergency worker before Teesside Magistrates’ Court earlier.

When sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, prosecutors described how Lloyd, of Furness Street, Hartlepool, kicked out while being put into the back of a police vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, told her: “I don’t take kindly and neither do the general public to people who lash out at police officers just going about their duty.”

But he said it could be dealt with by imposing one day of prison deemed served while Lloyd was in police custody.