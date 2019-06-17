Killer facing life term after being found guilty of murdering Hartlepool man Lee Cooper

A second defendant has been found guilty of the murder of Hartlepool man Lee Cooper.

Luke Pearson, now 19, has been found guilty by a jury of murder and a seperate secion 47 assault on a different person.

The jury staryed deliberations on Friday afternoon and have this morbning found Pearson guilty.

He denied murdering 43-year-old Hartlepool man Lee Cooper in Stockton last year but has admitted manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

Pearson, of Westbourne Street, Stockton and stood trial alongside Neil Maxwell, 40, of Lytton Court, North Ormesby.

Maxwell originally denied murder, but admitted killing Lee Cooper and apologised to his family.

The judge said he is planning to sentence both on Thursday.

They are remanded in custody in the meantime.

Pearson, 19, of Westbourne Street, Stockton, appeared to cry in the dock as the verdict was read out to the court.

The judge said: “Both mus5t receive life sentences and it is up to me to fiz the mandatory tariff.”