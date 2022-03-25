Neil Elliott, a former director of Hartlepool waste firm Niramax, was jailed for 15 years in March 2020 for orchestrating a brutal beating on 39-year-old Michael Phillips.

Elliott had accused 39-year-old Mr Phillips of being involved in the theft of his daughter’s Ford Fiesta and together with others attacked him inside his home in Rydal Street.

Elliott was convicted of manslaughter by a jury but cleared of murder after a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Police in Rydal Street, Hartlepool, during their 2019 investigation into the murder of Michael Phillips.

This month he launched a bid in the Court of Appeal to reduce his 15-year sentence.

But his application for leave to appeal was refused by judges.

A full explanation of their decision may be published shortly.

The trial heard how Elliott, now 46, took the law into his own hands by recruiting a number of “foot soldiers” to carry out so-called mob justice after thinking that police would not properly investigate the burglary at his daughter’s home.

Michael Phillips.

Earlier he posted on his Facebook page: “How ever [sic] burgled my daughters house last night an took her car. Your life is about to change trust me”.

Elliott and other men went looking for who was responsible on the night of June 10, 2019, and turned up at Mr Phillips’ front door.

They barged in and attacked Mr Phillips who suffered more than 50 injuries and died at the scene.

Lee Darby, then aged 32 and of Ridley Court, who meted out the most serious violence, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life with a minimum of 23 years in custody.

Neil Elliott was jailed for 15 years after being convicted of manslaughter.

Mr Phillips’ neighbour, Anthony Small, 40, who helped the gang get inside the house, got 12 years for manslaughter.

Four other men were cleared of both murder and manslaughter.

The six-week trial heard how Elliott left school aged 16 with no qualifications but went on to form a business empire and lived in a seven-bedroom mansion in Briarfields with its own swimming pool, gym and a sauna.

Trial judge the Honourable Mr Justice Jacobs said he was sure Elliott’s intention that day was that serious violence would be inflicted if he found the people he blamed for the burglary.

