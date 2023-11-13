Knife carriers urged to surrender blades anonymously to Hartlepool Police in new Operation Sceptre amnesty
and live on Freeview channel 276
Carriers are urged to surrender blades anonymously at Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Stockton police stations.
Acting Inspector Sarah Beadle, who is leading on the nationwide Operation Sceptre campaign for Cleveland Police, said: “Every day police officers see first-hand the devastating effects of carrying bladed weapons.
"It is particularly concerning to see young people involved and hurt in these crimes. But we will do all we can to engage, educate and encourage them not to carry a knife. It isn’t normal behaviour, very few young people do carry a knife.
"But with numbers rising on Teesside we want to ensure that there is help and guidance for anyone who needs it.
“The enforcement side of tackling knife crime continues with Operation Deterrence patrols in high harm areas for violent crime. This way we can ensure that we have officers in the right place at the right time to stop people carrying knives.”