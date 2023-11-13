An amnesty has started during a week-long campaign to remove knives from our streets.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carriers are urged to surrender blades anonymously at Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Stockton police stations.

Acting Inspector Sarah Beadle, who is leading on the nationwide Operation Sceptre campaign for Cleveland Police, said: “Every day police officers see first-hand the devastating effects of carrying bladed weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is particularly concerning to see young people involved and hurt in these crimes. But we will do all we can to engage, educate and encourage them not to carry a knife. It isn’t normal behaviour, very few young people do carry a knife.

Knife carriers are urged to hand them in anonymously as part of a new amnesty.

"But with numbers rising on Teesside we want to ensure that there is help and guidance for anyone who needs it.