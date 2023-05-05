John Gray, 60, attacked the victim with a Stanley knife after an apparent disagreement outside the Well Pharmacy, in York Road, which was captured on CCTV.

Gray admitted being responsible for the attack last August and has been sentenced to nine months in prison at Newcastle Crown Court.

But he wanted to be jailed for longer feeling he was better off in prison.

The attack took place outside the Well Pharmacy in York Road, Hartlepool. Picture: Google

Gray was originally charged with attempted robbery. But during the trial he admitted an alternative charge of wounding and also possession of a bladed article.

Uzma Khan, prosecuting, said Gray and the victim were seen talking on camera outside the pharmacy just after 9am on Sunday, August 21.

Ms Khan said: “There’s a short exchange before unexpectedly the victim is attacked by Mr Gray who has a knife in his hand.

"It causes him to have a cut to the neck. It causes him to bleed and have immediate pain.”

The victim realised he had been slashed and reported the attack on returning home.

Luckily, the injury was not serious.

Police went round to Gray’s home and arrested him. He made no comment to all questions but admitted it was him on the CCTV.

Due to being held on remand since last August, Gray had served the equivalent of a 16 month jail sentence.

But he said he did not want to be released yet as he would be homeless and prison has helped him to stay off drugs.

Rachael Landin, defending, said: “He’s doing so well with his drug rehabilitation in custody he’s loathe to put himself into a position where he could have that work undone.”

But Judge Penny Moreland told Gray, previously of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, he had already served longer than the appropriate sentence for the offences, meaning he will be released shortly.

She said: “I’m afraid it’s not the role of the criminal justice system to keep somebody in prison because it’s a safe place for them.

"I hope you’re able to maintain your abstinence from the drugs and your abstinence from offending.”

