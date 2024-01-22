An investigation is under way after a “large amount” of cannabis plants were discovered following a house fire.

Durham Constabulary and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were both called to the blaze in Eden Court, Horden, at just before 8.30pm on Friday, January 19.

The fire took around two hours to contain.

Durham Constabulary, who were still at the scene over the weekend, have now said in a statement: “Nobody was inside the property at the time and nobody suffered any injuries.

Police in Eden Court, Horden, following a fire at the house with the white door on January 19.

“A large amount of cannabis plants were found within the address, all of which were seized.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the fire and the cannabis grow is now under way.”

The fire service added: “Shortly after 8.25pm on Friday we were alerted to a fire within a property on Eden Grove, Horden.