Latest knife injury figures for Cleveland Police area revealed

Anti-knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust has called for more to be done to educate children about the impact of knife crime – with two in five stabbing admissions in England involving young people.

NHS Digital data shows that, between April 2012 and March this year, there were around 545 admissions of patients from the Cleveland force area following an assault with a sharp object – with 29% of those involved being people aged under 25.

Around 60 admissions followed attacks on people from the area in 2020-21 – the most recent period with complete data.

Action call over knife injuries

A spokesman for the National Police Chiefs' Council said: "Preventing people from carrying knives is not something that police forces can do alone. It requires schools, charities, the health service and community groups to work together.

"Only by working with partners can we deliver long-lasting change and ensure young people see the devastating effects carrying a knife can have."

The data shows hospitals in England admitted more than 38,000 patients with stab wounds since 2012 – 40% involving young people.