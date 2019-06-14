Lee Cooper murder: Jury sent out to decide if teenager is guilty of murdering Hartlepool man

Jurors have retired to consider the evidence against teenager Luke Pearson who is charged with murdering Hartlepool man Lee Cooper.

Pearson, 19, does not deny killing Mr Cooper in a violent attack in December last year, but he denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

His trial at Teesside Crown Court was told that Pearson ‘heard voices’ before the incident and has a history of hallucinations.

However the prosecution has suggested that Pearson, of Westbourne Street, Stockton, may have been ‘playing the mental health card’.

Another man, Neil Maxwell, 40, of Lytton Court, North Ormesby, pleaded guilty to the murder yesterday on the eighth day of their joint trial.

Today Judge Stephen Ashurst summed up the evidence for the jury – the 12 men and women who will decide if Pearson is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Lee Cooper.

Pearson has already admitted manslaughter, but this has been rejected by the prosecution.

Judge Ashurst told the jury: “A more violent end to a life it is hard to imagine.

“Maxwell had something of a track record of using unlawful violence on other people, particularly the hallmark use of a Stanley knife.

“You are to consider whether the mental health difficulties which undoubtedly Luke Pearson had endured from an early stage play a role in this incident on the 23rd of December.

“The behaviour of Luke Pearson, it is argued by [defence barrister] Mr Lumley, is not the behaviour of a person acting normally, they had lost their grip on reality.”

However Judge Ashurst then turned to the prosecution’s argument, which asks the jury to look at Pearson’s behaviour throughout the time period, in which he is involved in other incidents.

At 1.04pm today jurors were sent out to consider their verdict.

The case continues.