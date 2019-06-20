Lee Cooper murder sentence LIVE: Killers in court as they face life over death of Hartlepool man
Two men are facing life sentences at a hearing today, after being convicted of the brutal murder of Hartlepool man Lee Cooper.
By Rob.Freeth1, Kevin.Clark1
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 14:01
Neil Maxwell and Luke Pearson will appear at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, June 20 to learn their fate after being convicted of 43-year-old Mr Cooper’s murder. Our reporter Rob Freeth is live at Teesside Crown Court to bring the latest updates from the sentencing hearing.